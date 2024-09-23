Duck Wrap: Recapping the rest of Oregon sports Episode 9.22.24

So, my idea is to just do a brief recap of other sports; will do this as a baord post and then just put a link on the front page. This is literally just a BROAD overview of these sports for the week. Good place to discuss these no revenue sports is in this post each week.



Soccer



Oregon Secures First Big Ten Victory with 2-0 Win Over Maryland



Haley McWhirter and Ariane Haysman Boaler each found the back of the net as Oregon shut out Maryland, 2-0, on Sunday at Ludwig Field. The Ducks (5-5, 1-2 Big Ten) dominated defensively, allowing only one shot in the second half while goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg recorded two saves for her fourth shutout of the season. The victory marked Oregon's first Big Ten win as they rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Rutgers earlier in the week.



Softball



Oregon Softball Announces Eight-Game Fall Schedule



The Oregon Ducks softball team will play eight fall games in October, coach Melyssa Lombardi announced. The fall slate opens on Oct. 13 with a triple-header featuring Clackamas Community College and Southwestern Oregon Community College. Highlighting the roster are returning stars like Gold Glove winner Paige Sinicki and the Pac-12 steals champion Kai Luschar, alongside a nationally-ranked freshman class. All games will be held at Jane Sanders Stadium and are open to the public.



Men’s Basketball



Oregon Men’s Basketball Releases 2024-25 Schedule



The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team announced its full 2024-25 schedule, featuring a mix of nonconference and Big Ten games. Oregon opens with four nonconference home games before traveling to Corvallis to face Oregon State. The Ducks’ inaugural Big Ten season kicks off with matchups against USC (Dec. 4) and UCLA (Dec. 8). Marquee home games include showdowns with Purdue, Washington, and Indiana.



Women’s Basketball



Oregon Women’s Basketball Unveils 2024-25 Big Ten Schedule



Oregon’s women’s basketball team begins its Big Ten era at home against USC on Dec. 7, followed by road trips to Illinois and Northwestern. The Ducks' home slate includes key matchups against Wisconsin, Purdue, and Maryland. Oregon will close out the regular season with a road game at Washington before heading to the Big Ten Tournament in March.



Volleyball



Oregon Volleyball Sweeps OSU to Extend Winning Streak, Ulmer Earns 150th Career Win



The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks swept Oregon State in three sets (25-17, 25-15, 25-13) on Sunday, securing head coach Matt Ulmer’s 150th career win. Behind a balanced attack and strong defensive performance, Oregon held OSU to a .000 hitting percentage while extending its win streak to eight matches. Junior Mimi Colyer led the Ducks with a double-double, posting 10 kills and 11 digs in front of a season-high crowd of 3,207 at Matthew Knight Arena.