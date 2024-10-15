Duck Wrap Episode 4

Men's Top 5 Teams: 1. BYU – 15, 2. Oregon – 97, 3. Gonzaga – 101, 4. Montana State – 102, 5. Portland – 159.

1. BYU – 15, 2. Oregon – 97, 3. Gonzaga – 101, 4. Montana State – 102, 5. Portland – 159. Women's Top 5 Teams: 1. Utah – 25, 2. Oregon – 53, 3. Nebraska – 105, 4. Oregon State – 135, 5. UCLA – 148.

As always, if I missed anything, feel free to share!The Oregon volleyball team had a stellar week, rebounding from their second loss of the season with impressive wins over two ranked opponents. On Wednesday, the No. 11 Ducks swept No. 16 USC in three sets (25-18, 27-25, 25-19) in what head coach Matt Ulmer described as their most complete match of the season. Junior outside hitter Mimi Colyer led the team with 17 kills and nine digs, helping Oregon improve to 12-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play. Strong contributions from Michelle Ohwobete, Onye Ofoegbu, and Colby Neal powered the Ducks to victory, as they executed well on both sides of the ball.On Sunday, the Ducks faced a tougher test against No. 24 Washington. After dropping two of the first three sets, Oregon rallied to win the match in five sets (25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12), thanks to Colyer's season-high 25 kills and 13 digs. The Ducks overcame multiple deficits in the decisive fifth set, scoring the final six points to secure the win in front of 3,141 fans at Matthew Knight Arena. Colyer’s performance earned her Big Ten Player of the Week honors, with 6.00 points per set and a .354 hitting percentage over the two matches.With these victories, Oregon improved to 13-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. They remain ranked No. 11 in the latest AVCA poll and now prepare for a challenging road trip, facing No. 9 Wisconsin on Friday and Iowa on Sunday.At the ITA Northwest Regionals on Sunday, Candela Aparisi and Olivia Symons from Oregon achieved singles victories in the consolation bracket at the Hellman Tennis Complex in Berkeley, California. Aparisi secured her second win of the weekend by defeating Olaya Bancas Iglesias of San Jose State with a score of 6-2, 6-3. Symons also notched her second win when her opponent, Emilija Pranyte from Sacramento State, retired due to injury while trailing 5-2 in the first set.Karin Young, who won on Saturday, was eliminated from the consolation bracket by Washington's McKenna Koenig, who won 6-4, 6-2. Looking ahead, Aparisi faced Palina Saulevich from Sacramento State in the round of 16 on Monday.In doubles, Marjorie Souza and Julia Visaya are scheduled to compete against Stanford's Chidimma Okpara and Morgan Shaffer in the consolation quarterfinals on Monday. For updated results and tournament brackets, visit the ITA's tournament page.Oregon men's tennis freshman Paris Pouatcha was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Week after starting his Ducks career with a perfect 3-0 record, losing just one set over the weekend. The fall season kicked off with singles and doubles competitions in San Diego, California, where Pouatcha faced players from UC Irvine, San Diego, and Navy. He began the weekend with a 6-1, 6-3 victory against UC Irvine's Ruining Huang, followed by a challenging match against San Diego's Neo Niedner, which he won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Pouatcha capped off the weekend with a strong performance against Navy's Luke Garner, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.Maddy Elmore delivered an impressive performance at the Bill Dellinger Invitational, leading the Oregon women's cross country team with a first-place finish in the six-kilometer race, clocking in at 19:40.2—nearly 10 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Elmore's victory marked a strong return from a calf injury that sidelined her during the previous spring season. Despite her individual success, the UO women finished second to Utah in the team standings with 53 points, while the Oregon men's team also placed second, scoring 97 points behind BYU.Elmore expressed her determination to win on her home course, stating that she had always aimed for this victory. On the men's side, senior Elliott Cook made his season debut after a lengthy outdoor season and finished the 8k race in 23:21.3. Cook attributed his strong performance to his mental growth and training.Other notable finishes for the Ducks included Anika Thompson, who placed eighth for the women, and Tayson Echohawk, who finished 14th for the men. Oregon's women's team saw strong contributions from Wilma Nielsen and Ali Ince, while the men’s team also included Simeon Birnbaum and Quincy Norman among its scoring runners.UO head coach Shalane Flanagan highlighted Elmore's race as a confidence booster, emphasizing the benefits of competition in maximizing performance. Looking ahead, both Elmore and Cook are focused on the upcoming Big Ten Championships on November 1, where they aim to build on their current momentum.The Ducks are now set to begin their postseason at the Big Ten Championships in Savoy, Illinois.Oregon concluded its home schedule for the 2024 season with a 1-1 draw against Michigan at Papé Field on senior day, where Grace Mensah scored her first career goal. Coach Graeme Abel expressed disappointment that the Ducks didn’t secure a win after a strong start, highlighting the need to manage leads better in the future.Oregon dominated the first half, outshooting Michigan 11-7, with Mensah scoring in the 25th minute after a setup from Taylor Person. However, Michigan equalized in the 41st minute with a set-piece goal. The Ducks continued to push for the lead but missed several close opportunities, including a near-goal from Haley McWhirter that was saved just before crossing the line.Maddy Goldberg made six saves during the match, helping to keep the score tied. Notable performances included McWhirter with four shots and Sydney Hennessey tying for the team lead in assists. Prior to the game, six seniors were honored, including Goldberg, who plans to return next season.The Ducks (5-8-2, 1-5-2) now shift their focus to their final three matches on the road against Nebraska, Iowa, and Washington, aiming for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament starting on October 31.