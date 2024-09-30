Duck Wrap: Episode 2

Welcome to our second weekly Duck Wrap where we look at all the news from non-revenue sports for the week that was. For the week ending 9.29.30 this is what I found:



Women’s Soccer:Oregon lost 1-0 to Purdue in a closely contested match at Papé Field. Despite an even game in terms of shots and fouls, Purdue's goal from a corner kick in the 10th minute proved to be the difference. Oregon pressed for an equalizer but couldn't capitalize. The Ducks’ best chance came in the 71st minute, but Purdue’s goalkeeper stopped the play. Oregon's goalie, Maddy Goldberg, made four saves. Head coach Graeme Abel highlighted the team’s second-half improvement but expressed disappointment in conceding the goal from a set piece.



Women’s Volleyball:No. 11 Oregon volleyball defeated Indiana 3-1, extending their winning streak to 10 matches and improving to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Key players included Mimi Colyer and Michelle Ohwobete, who each recorded double-doubles. The Ducks controlled the match with strong blocking (11.0 total blocks) and contributions across the board. Indiana posed a challenge, but Oregon pulled ahead in critical moments to secure the win. The Ducks now prepare for their first Big Ten road trip with matches at Ohio State and Penn State.



Men’s Cross Country:The No. 22 Oregon men’s cross country team placed third at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Simeon Birnbaum (14th) and Benjamin Balazs (17th) led the team with top-20 finishes. Oregon's top five runners all placed in the top 24. The team finished behind top-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 8 New Mexico but ahead of No. 24 Texas. The Ducks will host the Bill Dellinger Invitational in two weeks.



Men’s Golf:The Oregon men’s golf team will compete in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, facing a strong field of top-ranked teams. After an 11th-place finish at The Tindall, the Ducks look to improve. Aiden Krafft, Greyson Leach, and Jay Gould-Healy, who all posted top-25 finishes last week, are key players to watch. The team aims to build on past success at Colonial Country Club.