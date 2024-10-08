Duck Wrap: Episode 3

Scott Reed
Duck Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 17, 2003
-
- 26,286
-
- 28,533
-
- 113
For those that also love non revenue sports, here is our weekly Duck Wrap:
Men’s & Women’s Cross Country
Next up for the men and women is the Bill Dellinger Invitational Friday in Springfield (OR)
Men’s Tennis
The Oregon men's tennis team kicked off their fall season in San Diego with several wins, highlighted by freshmen Clement Lemire and Paris Pouatcha, who both went undefeated in singles (3-0). Lemire didn’t drop a set, securing victories over opponents from UC Irvine, San Diego, and Navy. Pouatcha lost just one set across the weekend, making an impressive collegiate debut. Other notable performances include wins by Matthew Burton and Zian Vanderstappen on Sunday. While the doubles teams struggled, with both pairs finishing 1-2, the overall singles success marks a strong start for the Ducks.
Women’s Tennis
The Oregon women's tennis team is set to return to action this weekend at the ITA Regionals in Berkeley, California. With the fall season in full swing, the Ducks are ready to make their mark in this prestigious event.
Women’s Soccer
Oregon women’s soccer fell 2-0 to No. 21 USC in Carson, Calif., after a tough battle that included goalkeeper Maddy Goldberg’s red card. Goldberg made five saves in the first half to keep the Ducks within one goal at halftime. However, her dismissal in the 60th minute allowed USC to capitalize, and Maile Hayes scored her second goal shortly after. The Ducks managed three shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Goldberg’s six saves put her eighth on Oregon’s all-time career saves list. Oregon will face No. 5 Michigan State on Thursday and host Michigan for senior day on Sunday.
Volleyball
The No. 11 Oregon volleyball team’s 11-match winning streak came to an end against No. 3 Penn State, who defeated the Ducks in straight sets on Friday. Senior Michelle Ohwobete led the Ducks with 10 kills, but Oregon struggled offensively, hitting a season-low .075. Despite strong defensive efforts by Ohwobete and Mackenzie Morris (10 digs), Penn State’s offense proved too strong. The Ducks return to Matthew Knight Arena this week for matches against No. 21 USC and No. 25 Washington.
Softball
Oregon will host a triple-header on Sunday, Oct. 13 to open the fall season. Clackamas Community College and Southwestern Oregon Community College will play a neutral-site game at 10 a.m. The Ducks will face Clackamas at 12:30 p.m. and SWOCC at 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Oregon men’s golf team wrapped up the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational in 13th place. Aiden Krafft led the Ducks with a 1-over par 71 in the final round, climbing to T46 overall. Greyson Leach finished T25 after consistent rounds of 72, while Jay Gould-Healy placed T35. Oklahoma took the team title, and North Carolina’s David Ford earned individual honors. Oregon will finish the fall season at the Cal Poly Invitational on October 28-29.
Women’s Golf
Freshman Suvichaya Vinijchaitham impressed with a third-place finish, and sophomore Kiara Romero tied for fifth as the Oregon women’s golf team took fifth overall at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. Vinijchaitham was one of only three players to finish under par, while Romero continued her consistent play. Oregon’s top-five finish marks their fourth straight year finishing in the top tier of the tournament. Next, the Ducks look to continue their strong fall season at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams to Volunteer at Jordan Kent Basketball Camp and Host Showcase in Portland
The Oregon men's and women's basketball teams will be hosting a day of community outreach in Portland on Sunday, October 20. They will begin as guest coaches at Jordan Kent's Just Kids Skills Camp at the Tualatin Hills Athletic Center in Beaverton. The camp will have two sessions: grades K-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and grades 6-8 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Registration, limited to 300 participants per session, is now open.
Later, the teams will showcase their skills in an exhibition at West Linn High School at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but limited to 1,000 attendees with advance ticket registration. The first 30 youth in grades K-6 to sign up will get to join the teams for warmups and team huddles.
Registration links:
Jordan Kent Youth Camp: https://jordankentcamps.com/camp/ducks-fly-to-portland-basketball-clinic/
Showcase: www.GoDucks.com/pdxshowcase