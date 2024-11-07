ADVERTISEMENT

Rivals launches special Premium Forum dedicated to Army-Navy game

Rivals has just launched a brand new forum dedicated to the Army-Navy game, which will be played this year on Dec. 14, 2024. This forum is only accessible to Rivals All-Access Pass holders as well as all Army and Navy team site subscribers, and can be accessed here: https://forums.rivals.com/forums/rivalry-army-navy-2024.48/

If you do not have the All-Access Pass as part of your Rivals Subscription, you can add it on by accessing the Subscription section of your account: https://oregon.rivals.com/users/subscriptions

The Rivals All-Access Pass gives subscribers the ability to read any team site message boards across the Rivals Network as well as the Rivals Ad-Lite experience. It also gives access to special events like this Army-Navy forum, and is available to both monthly and annual subscribers as an add-on to your current subscription.
 
