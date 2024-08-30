ADVERTISEMENT

DSA Tailgate: 2024

Scott Reed

Scott Reed

Duck Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 17, 2003
25,957
27,804
113
Last year was our first year with an RV spot and it was literally a life changing thing. We are so much better rested when we head home. We will continue to host this tailgate as long as I work for Duck Sports Authority and ALL members, friends, family are welcome to come by to chat. I always have a game running on a television and almost always have beverages left.

to find us is fairly easy (IMO). We are directly across from the entrance to the Football Ops Center. No matter which direction you cfome up MLK, you will walk up Scout Access Road. The Oregon Trail Council building is on the right. Keep going past that until you see a field on the left with RVs. We are in RV space 88. The Boy Scouts are pretty good with helping you find the spot if you ask. Below will be a map.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rockinrandy
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scott Reed
  • Sticky

Welcome to DSA!

Replies
3
Views
409
First Duck Club
Brandon Gibson
Brandon Gibson
Scott Reed

A New Era at DSA

Replies
31
Views
1K
First Duck Club
Pboss
Pboss
Scott Reed

DSA on SportsChat503

Replies
0
Views
163
First Duck Club
Scott Reed
Scott Reed
Scott Reed

Autograph Fan Zone - Don't Miss Out on The Ultimate Fan Experience!

Replies
0
Views
113
First Duck Club
Scott Reed
Scott Reed
Q

QuantumDuck Crap Vol. 1

Replies
3
Views
256
First Duck Club
Diehard Duck
Diehard Duck
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back