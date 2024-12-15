ADVERTISEMENT

QUAAACK: Theran Johnson

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scott Reed

Tez Johnson, Terrance Ferguson talk win over Washington

Replies
0
Views
188
First Duck Club
Scott Reed
Scott Reed
CapitolDuck
  • Poll

Pick One

Replies
11
Views
450
The Casanova Center
mothtoaflame
mothtoaflame
Scott Reed

Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Bryce Boettcher talk win over Penn State

Replies
0
Views
184
First Duck Club
Scott Reed
Scott Reed
Scott Reed

Oregon outlasts Penn State to win Big Ten Championship Game

Replies
10
Views
378
First Duck Club
PorterStarrByrd
PorterStarrByrd
Scott Reed

Brandon Johnson: "Playing through the whistle"

Replies
1
Views
178
First Duck Club
Scott Reed
Scott Reed
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back