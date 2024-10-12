Gameday Thread

We got in last night and it was pretty interesting to take a walk around last night. It was warm for the most part at 9:00pm, but there were some soft cool breezes that would remind me it was fall.To see an occasional brown leaf drop slowly to the ground with most of the leaves still green had a strange poetry in the moment.This morning I walked around and took some pictures which I will share later. It was quiet but the line for parking into the offsite lots which started to build 2 hours before they were allowed in -- 8 hours before kickoff.What is strange to me is the lack of a line to get into the stadium parking. When I first started doing tailgates in 2009, that line was backed up to the bridge over I5 very early. A lot of the difference is the lack of general admission parking in the Autzen area.You could already feel a different energy.I did see a few Ohio State fans, but I don't expect that they will start coming down en masse until probably 3-4 hours before kickoff.