DSA EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Harper II Interview

Scott Reed
Duck Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Mar 17, 2003
-
- 26,268
-
- 28,482
-
- 113
Good afternoon all,
This is the interview I have been referencing all week. We did this as our first DSA Flock Talk: The Podcast. We discussede a wide range of topics from the game lsat night, to his childhood decision to switch from basketball to football, a little bit of his recruiting stuff from 2020 through the tough end to 2021, and so much more.
For the next several hours this is exclusive to DSA, but I am going to make it free and promote it later this evening.
Hope you enjoy!
This is the interview I have been referencing all week. We did this as our first DSA Flock Talk: The Podcast. We discussede a wide range of topics from the game lsat night, to his childhood decision to switch from basketball to football, a little bit of his recruiting stuff from 2020 through the tough end to 2021, and so much more.
For the next several hours this is exclusive to DSA, but I am going to make it free and promote it later this evening.
Hope you enjoy!