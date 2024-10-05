ADVERTISEMENT

DSA EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Harper II Interview

Good afternoon all,

This is the interview I have been referencing all week. We did this as our first DSA Flock Talk: The Podcast. We discussede a wide range of topics from the game lsat night, to his childhood decision to switch from basketball to football, a little bit of his recruiting stuff from 2020 through the tough end to 2021, and so much more.

For the next several hours this is exclusive to DSA, but I am going to make it free and promote it later this evening.

Hope you enjoy!

 
