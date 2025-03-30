ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Transfer Quaaack

Scott Reed

Scott Reed

Duck Hall of Famer
Staff
Mar 17, 2003
27,542
31,817
113
Devon Pryor, a 6-foot-6 guard who spent the past two seasons at Texas, has committed to Oregon with two years of eligibility remaining.
Pryor appeared in 30 games over his time with the Longhorns, including seven as a freshman and 23 this past season, making two starts. The Houston native battled injuries but showed flashes of potential, averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in 2024.

He delivered efficient shooting numbers inside the arc and at the free-throw line, hitting 51.8% from the field and 81.3% from the stripe this past season. His perimeter shooting remains an area of growth, converting just 18.8% from 3-point range after shooting 20.0% as a freshman on similar volume.


Pryor joins the Ducks with two seasons of eligibility remaining as he looks to take the next step in his career under head coach Dana Altman.
 
