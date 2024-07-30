ADVERTISEMENT

2026 LB Cam Thomas update

Sean_Williams

Caught up with Cam Thomas after his weekend visit and camp experience at Oregon. He told me the Ducks extended an offer after his performance at Saturday Night Lights and he's going to tweet that out later today. Obviously, another highly-rated 2026 prospect in the state of Ohio that Oregon will pursue moving forward.

This is what Thomas had to say about his experience at Oregon:

"The whole week was cool. I was there early so I got a lot of opportunities to see the campus, see the facilities and spend important time with the staff and my position coaches. I was blown away by what all Oregon is doing. I feel confident if I were to choose them I would be in good hands for football and life after football. Coach Lanning is very intense and intentional in the direction he is taking the program."

"Camp was great too. Being on the same field with some great players like Chris Henry, Trey McNutt and Elbert Hill. Being mentioned with those names was an honor. I believe I was able to show the coaches that I’m an explosive athlete which is why I believe I earned the offer from Coach Michalowski."
 
1
